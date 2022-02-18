STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bioincubation centre to boost biopharma

In order to boost the biopharma industry, a bioincubation centre will be set up in Bengaluru by the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T.

Startups

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to boost the biopharma industry, a bioincubation centre will be set up in Bengaluru by the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T. The Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) was funded by the Indian Department of Biotechnology as well as Cytiva, a life sciences specialist company. According to a survey, biotech startups are expected to number 10,000 by 2025, from 4,000 currently. To aid this development, the incubation centre will train startups on skill development and also provide industry-oriented training for bioprocessing. 

The centre will also aid in any kind of ventures or projects undertaken by companies in the field of biopharmaceuticals. The joint venture will also support infrastructural needs of startups, as well as mentor them during their initial stages of development.

The centre, spanning 10 acres and 60,000 sqft, will train startups on how to bridge the gap between ideas and research, and commercialisation. “With the industry experiencing fast growth, the need for skilled talents is increasing.

This collaboration enables us to bring our global knowledge and expertise to support BBC, local biotech companies and academia in fulfilling the need for skilled talent which will lead to improved efficiency, reduced time and cost of regional biopharma industry development,” said Vaggu Raghavendra Goud, general manager of Cytiva South Asia.

