Couple in police net in 7-year-old murder case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the arrest of a couple, the Kamakshipalya police have finally closed a seven-year-old murder mystery in which the accused killed their relative, who helped them financially, and dumped his body in a drain in Andhra Pradesh. The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Ghouse, 39, a tailor, and his wife Heena Kousar, 27, who were living in a rented house in Hegganahalli.

A senior police officer said that the couple had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from their relative Wazeer Pasha, 25. Ghouse had vacated the house after incurring huge losses in business, and came to know that Pasha was seeking sexual favour from his wife, in return of his help, and warned him.

An enraged Pasha demanded that Ghouse repay his loan, threatening that he would file a police case. Humiliated, the couple decided to kill Pasha and called him to their native place, offering him a favour. When he reached, Ghouse was hiding in the house and strangled Pasha to death. The body was stuffed into a plastic bag, disguised as a cloth bundle that was covered by shreds of cloth. The bag was then dumped in a storm drain in an attempt to prevent the identification of the body.

After three days, Somandepalli police recovered the decomposed body and registered a case of unnatural death. Pasha’s wife, Ayesha, filed a missing complaint with Kamakshipalya police and informed the police that her husband had gone to meet the couple. A team of police failed to track down the couple after launching a search for them for a few months across all the states.

On February 11, Ayesha came to know that the couple were coming to Sunkadakatte to attend a funeral of Kausar’s grandfather and she informed the police. The couple were picked up for interrogation and they confessed to the crime, and were produced before the court.