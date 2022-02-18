STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid curbs to stay for now in Karnataka

Wedding gatherings limited to 50%, rallies, protests on hold

Published: 18th February 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Covid-19 pandemic in the country indicating a sustained downward trend, the Central government recently asked all states and Union Territories to review, amend or end additional Covid-19 restrictions. However, the Karnataka government has decided to continue with the existing restrictions for a few more days.

"A majority of the norms have been relaxed already. However, congregations, increasing capacity of indoor gatherings, normalising crowds for weddings etc will probably have to wait for a few more days. We are already seeing a daily positivity rate of around 1.90 per cent. If it continues to be below 2 per cent for the next few weeks, we could ease those norms too," said Dr C N Manjunath, nodal officer for labs and testing on the State’s Covid-19 Task Force and member of the Clinical Experts Committee.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has also extended restrictions to rallies, dharnas, protests and social and religious congregations till February 28. Marriage functions will continue with 300 people outdoors and 200 people in indoor spaces. Sports complexes and stadia will continue with 50 per cent capacity till the month-end.

However, at a recently held meeting, TAC members also debated revisiting of the mask mandate and decided that the only two well-known defences against SARS CoV-2 are face masks and vaccination. "Face masks protect against infection, and vaccination against hospitalisation and deaths. It is understandable that there is restlessness among people to revert to being free of masks.

But these two measures have been endorsed by the Central government as well as courts of law, and will be continued in Karnataka. These are the only two measures of protection even for any new variant," explained Dr Manjunath.

Meanwhile, due to a steady decline in Covid-19 cases and Test Positivity Rate in almost all the districts, the TAC recommended reducing testing target to 75,000 from the current daily tests of around 1.2 lakh. "The TAC has recommended that 25,000 tests can be conducted in Bengaluru and the remaining 50,000 tests in the rest of the state," he said. Prioritising non-Covid care, the state has also decided to stop screening asymptomatic patients before admission, surgeries, procedures and investigations.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told TNIE that in view of a decline in Covid-19 caseload, restrictions have already been eased and cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres and auditoriums are permitted to function at 100 per cent seating capacity. Gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools are functioning at full capacity with entry only to fully vaccinated persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 Covid curbs
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp