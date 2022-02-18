File case on Ejipura flyover contractor: Karnataka HC to BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of the over two-year delay in completing construction of the flyover between Ejipura Junction and Kendriya Sadan at Koramangala, and also not responding to notices, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), chief commissioner, to lodge an FIR against the contractor, Simplex Infrastructures Ltd, for misappropriation of funds and to cancel the contract.

“We prima facie find that the delay is because of the contractor. Public money is involved in the project and the people at large have been put to inconvenience due to delay in completion of the project”, said a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj. The court was hearing public interest litigation filed by one Adinarayana Shetty relating to loss and damages caused due to the delay in completion of the project.

The court also directed the Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, to grant permission for cancellation of the contract within one week. The BBMP commissioner shall thereafter take appropriate steps for completion of the project on its own or engaging any other agency.

The project should be completed expeditiously in a time-bound manner and the action taken shall be placed before the court on the next date, the court ordered, while adjourning the matter for two weeks.