STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

File case on Ejipura flyover contractor: Karnataka HC to BBMP

The court also directed the Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, to grant permission for cancellation of the contract within one week.

Published: 18th February 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of the over two-year delay in completing construction of the flyover between Ejipura Junction and Kendriya Sadan at Koramangala, and also not responding to notices, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), chief commissioner, to lodge an FIR against the contractor, Simplex Infrastructures Ltd, for misappropriation of funds and to cancel the contract.

“We prima facie find that the delay is because of the contractor. Public money is involved in the project and the people at large have been put to inconvenience due to delay in completion of the project”, said a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj. The court was hearing public interest litigation filed by one Adinarayana Shetty relating to loss and damages caused due to the delay in completion of the project.

The court also directed the Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, to grant permission for cancellation of the contract within one week. The BBMP commissioner shall thereafter take appropriate steps for completion of the project on its own or engaging any other agency. 

The project should be completed expeditiously in a time-bound manner and the action taken shall be placed before the court on the next date, the court ordered, while adjourning the matter for two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Ejipura flyover BBMP
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp