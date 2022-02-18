Swachh rank: BBMP will ask you to rate Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to improve Bengaluru’s ranking in the Swachh Bharat ratings, especially in getting sufficient public opinions, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is training its staffers to approach citizens, talk to them and convince them to participate in the feedback and rating exercise.

BBMP is training pourakarmikas, joint health inspectors, assistant executive engineers, members of community participation projects and officials at the ward level on how to talk to people and convince them to take up the survey exercise. These staffers will visit people, approach citizens in public places, eateries and even at their doorstep, to make them aware and involve them in the city’s rating exercise. These trained staffers will also visit apartment complexes, community residential areas and approach resident welfare groups to garner maximum support.

“Even as efforts are being made to clean and green the city, people’s participation is essential. Whether it is good or bad, in support of the civic corporation and state government or against it, does not matter. Feedback is essential. The city has a huge population, and is the tech capital. Every one, even a slum-dweller, has a smartphone and an opinion on the garbage condition. They must use the platform to express it, that’s the BBMP’s aim this time,” said a senior BBMP official not wanting to be named. BBMP records show that so far around 3,000 feedback forms have been received and most of them are complaints on garbage piles.

Experts working with the Palike state that instead of focussing on feedback, BBMP should work with citizens and RWAs on clearing the garbage piles. The common complaint at most ward committee meetings is resurfacing of black spots, and lack of BBMP efforts at bridging the gap between the time when garbage is dumped and when it is picked up.

“One of the major problems in maintaining cleanliness in Bengaluru is that garbage collection timing ends at 2pm. After that, there is no system of collecting garbage strewn in public and residential spaces till 6am next day. BBMP knows the problem, it doesn’t need feedback on this. If BBMP staffers pay attention and implement suggestions made at ward committee meetings, the city will be clean,” said a member of The Ugly Indians team.