‘Awl is well’

BENGALURU: This week has been upbeat and joyful in many ways. A good reference point would be my sister’s almost miraculous recovery! She now has a bionic heart! A new-age pace-maker has been installed and her Apple watch monitors her heartbeats like a hawk. As she says, it’s the first time her Apple watch spoke to her and warned her she needed emergency medical treatment!

One can say the same about the Cardi-V menace. It raged for two years, until our scientists and doctors firmly got a grip on it and made it into a ‘mere flu’. More than half of our ‘sensible’ population has been vaccinated, and has diluted the ill-effects considerably. No one knows of the long-term ill-effects, but one behaves in a responsible manner one can lick this. In fact it’s quite nice to go out and see people eating and drinking and window shopping. It doesn’t look like a ghost town anymore.

I was scrolling through my photos and was quite surprised to see that my week was filled with activity. Of course, visiting my sister who was sitting at her dining table, running her home, children, grandchildren, two daughters-in-law and her staff with a generosity and gregariousness that you always find in her home, was on my agenda too.

I met up with my close friends, corporate hot-shot Parul Thakur, senior VP Brookfield properties, and Sapna Tarneja over lunch at Zen. Madhav Sehgal joined us and three hours of the afternoon vanished in a flash. Vishal Nagpal is my young entrepreneur friend and I adore the way he thinks outside the box. He has never paid attention solely on the monetary side of his ventures, concentrating more on innovation and quality. That naturally brings customers into his restaurant in droves. He invited us to his newest venture, Trippy Goat, to try out his exclusive line of pizzas (developed by ace-chef Abhijit Saha).

I was pleasantly surprised to find a large box of Tishya (Sanskrit for joy and happiness) fragrances at my doorstep. I love things done in style and The Leela Palace always aces it. The launch of their signature fragrance was marked by a very sophisticated party where I was thrilled to see the auld Bengalureans turn up dressed in designer togs, well-coiffured and with their expensive jewellery and handbags competing

for attention.

Champagne in hand I watched the proceedings... ‘Awl is well’ after all!

