Covid test positivity rate falls below four per cent in all Karnataka districts

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is some good news for Karnataka on the Covid-19 front. All the 30 districts (newly carved Vijayanagara is calculated under Ballari district) have recorded a test positivity rate (TPR) of under 4 per cent and 21 of them below the state average of 1.69 per cent.

With this, the Union Health Ministry has listed Karnataka among the states having a TPR of below 5 per cent.

According to the Covid-19 state war room, TPR of the districts has been continuously falling when compared to a few weeks ago when the figure hovered between 10 and 15 per cent.

In some cities like Bengaluru, TPR had shot up to 33 per cent in the second week of January.

As per the latest numbers, Koppal has the least TPR at 0.23 per cent and Bengaluru Rural has the highest at 3.09 per cent.

“While it is a clear indication that Karnataka is now in the endemic phase, we have to be careful during the months of October and November, when the earlier three waves began. People should continue to wear masks and get vaccinated,” explained Dr C N Manjunath, nodal officer for labs and testing in the state’s Covid-19 task force and member of the state clinical experts committee.

Appreciating the health department officials and also members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), Chairperson of TAC, Dr M K Sudarshan, said, “During the third wave, we have sort of hit the bull’s eye. We knew exactly what steps were to be taken and how to contain the virus. Home isolation was managed extremely well and hospitalisation was also reduced. Deaths were slightly high but many of them were due to comorbidities. Now, in very few districts, the positivity rate is hovering around 2-3 per cent and is coming down day by day,” he elaborated.

Meanwhile, TAC will be meeting soon to discuss on the third serosurvey that is being planned and also on mitigatory measures and preparedness for any new variant, if any.

“Our experts are closely observing the mathematical models and information from several countries. This time we followed the Sutra model and it was very apt. Our researchers’ mathematical models and predictions will also be observed,” Dr Sudarshan added.