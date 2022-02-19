India Global Forum to be held in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be one of the speakers at the 3rd India Global Forum, an annual international business summit. The forum, which will be held in India for the first time, is to be held on March 7 and 8 in Bengaluru. Speakers include a number of ministers, like Finance Minister Sitharaman and External Affairs and Culture Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, as well as numerous founders and co-founders of major companies, including Mohandas Pai, chairman of Manipal Global Education.

Previous editions of the summit were held in Dubai and Australia, with India Inc Group, a London-based publishing house, hosting the forum. Celebrating India’s 75 years of Independence, the conference will study the nation’s growth after the pandemic.

In addition, the conference aims to explore themes on the lines of business diplomacy, cultural economies and creative industries, and how diplomacy has changed in a global setting. “India Global Forum is where India meets the World, and the World meets India. As India heralds a new era of entrepreneurship and innovation, IGF’s The New India Inc. will showcase India as the world’s next big growth engine,” said Manoj Ladwa, founder of IGF.