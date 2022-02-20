STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru techie-turned-farmer to host farming workshop 

The farmer endeavours to make children aware about India’s heritage as an agricultural country and share knowledge on forgotten food and herbs.

Srivathsa Govindaraju

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to create awareness among children about the importance of nature, Srivathsa Govindaraju, a techie-turned-farmer, has decided to conduct a three-day bio-diversity and farming workshop in April.

Govindaraju is known for his unconventional farm which looks more like a forest or a natural reserve. The uniqueness of the farm, which has around 250 species of plants and more than 50 species of wildlife, is that everything that is cultivated is edible or can be used for medicinal purposes. The farmer endeavours to make children aware about India’s heritage as an agricultural country and share knowledge on forgotten food and herbs.

The workshop, titled ‘Anveshana’, will be held in two batches at his farm, ‘Nature Inspires - Chiguru Ecospace’ located in Singadasanhalli, Magadi, where students will be able to learn hands-on farming.Govindaraju has maintained a no-waste principle, and practices integrated farming, including aquaculture, apiculture and animal husbandry. He rarely buys groceries, having foraged food either from his farm or from nearby local farmers.During the workshop, children will help in farming, including making organic pesticides, preparing compost and seed balls, and planting saplings, besides going on nature walks, hiking trips, and bird watching.

