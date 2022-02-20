STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Garbage collectors call off strike after meeting with BBMP officials

In light of the meeting and assurances made by BBMP senior officials, the workers have restarted their duties from Saturday afternoon.

Published: 20th February 2022 06:53 AM

Representational image. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) senior officials, Janti Kriya Samithi and the Lorry Owners Association have called off their strike. Previously, the workers alleged that they had not been given their salaries and had run from pillar to post, asking for the finance wing of BBMP to disperse them. In addition, they said that their ESI and PPF payments had been pending, with penalties increasing. Sick of the lack of communication on the side of BBMP, the workers had decided to protest.

The associations had started their protest on February 18, alleging that timely payments had not been made by BBMP with regards to solid waste management. As part of the protest, the workers refused to collect and transport waste from various parts of the city on Friday, which led to panic as BBMP tried to resolve their issues.

Finally, a meeting was held with the workers on Saturday, where BBMP senior officials heard out the concerns and issues of the workers. During the meeting, the workers highlighted that their work was a daily necessity and, in order to be carried out, their wages should be paid on time. BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta assured the workers that all issues would be resolved immediately and instructed officials to sort out any related issues that contractors might have faced.

In light of the meeting and assurances made by BBMP senior officials, the workers have restarted their duties from Saturday afternoon. In a statement released by the workers, they stated that they had restarted the collection and transportation of waste from the wards after assurances made by BBMP.

