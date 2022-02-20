Three arrested at Bengaluru airport for smuggling drugs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two shipments of concealed contraband that arrived from Zambia and Belgium were intercepted at the international courier terminal, KIA, by the officers of Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) and Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB), Bengaluru Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate, based on specific intelligence.

An operation was launched on February 14 in which the two persons who arrived to claim the two shipments were intercepted. An examination of the shipments revealed concealment of 1.002 kg of heroin worth Rs 7 crore, and 4.581 kg Ecstacy pills worth Rs 2.82 crore, which were seized the following day under the NDPS Act.

The arrested were produced before the NDPS court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations led to the arrest of a Nigerian national on Saturday, a resident of Erode, Tamil Nadu, on charges of facilitating the smuggling.