Three held in Bengaluru for running dance bar

Published: 20th February 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Friday raided a pub on Koramangala 80 Feet Road and arrested three persons for running an illegal dance bar. The accused had brought 28 women from other states and forced them to perform for the customers. 

A senior police officer said that based on a tip-off, a team from CCB raided the illegal pub following which lakhs in cash were seized from 21 customers. The women were brought to the city on the pretext of being hired for bartender jobs, and later were forced to perform for the customers for easy money. The accused would lock the women in the rooms on the first and second floors of the pub after the party. 
Sound systems and other gadgets in the pub were recovered, and further investigations are ongoing, the officer added.

