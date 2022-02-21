STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fire engulfs garage, no one injured  

An accidental fire gutted a garage in Suddaguntepalya  at 11 pm on Saturday. Fire personnel rescued 11 persons who were living in the houses above the garage.

Published: 21st February 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purposes ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An accidental fire gutted a garage in Suddaguntepalya  at 11 pm on Saturday. Fire personnel rescued 11 persons who were living in the houses above the garage.

“The building has houses on first and second floors while the ground floor is rented out to shops including a garage, which caught fire. While some of them living in the houses rushed down soon after the fire broke out, 11 persons, including a senior citizen, were still there,”  police said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire immediately. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suddaguntepalya Fire Garage Shops
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp