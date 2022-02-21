Fire engulfs garage, no one injured  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An accidental fire gutted a garage in Suddaguntepalya at 11 pm on Saturday. Fire personnel rescued 11 persons who were living in the houses above the garage.

“The building has houses on first and second floors while the ground floor is rented out to shops including a garage, which caught fire. While some of them living in the houses rushed down soon after the fire broke out, 11 persons, including a senior citizen, were still there,” police said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire immediately.