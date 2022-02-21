Surprise! B’luru the best city to run and jog

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recently listed Bengaluru as the winner among frontrunner cities under the categories of Freedom to Walk and Freedom to Run. The Bengaluru Smart City Limited is now using this to push the city corporation to improve the city and make it better for pedestrians with more neighbourhood facilities.

Under freedom to run, the cities listed along with Bengaluru were Muzaffarpur, Ranchi, Coimbatore, Raipur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Nashik, Guwahati, and Bilaspur. Under the freedom to walk category the other cities listed were Chinchwad, Ujjain, Aligarh, Bareilly, Nagpur, Kota, Varanasi, and Valsad.

P Rajendra Cholan, Managing Director, Bengaluru Smart City Ltd, told The New Indian Express that this is the first time that Bengaluru has been recognized in these categories. The ministry had asked people to download the app and use it while walking, running, cycling, and jogging.

It tracked the steps just like the other software on watches and smartphones. The exercise was to be done for 21 days from January 3 to 27, 2022. Based on the feedback the city has been recognised.

But the actual challenge is now to ensure that this is sustained, said Cholan. There are many instances where citizens prefer to use their vehicles even for short distances like markets, nearby stores or even to buy fruits and vegetables.

Better spaces needed

“To ensure that people walk or run and opt for healthy modes, it is important that more and better spaces are created. The surroundings that are clean, healthy and citizen-friendly are being created. It is being discussed with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials,” Cholan said.

As the next step, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs are working on assessing if there are citizen-friendly public spaces. But both are interrelated. If there are good spaces around, people are encouraged to walk and jog and opt for healthy lifestyles. This will lead to a clean and green environment and a smart city, the Managing Director, Bengaluru Smart City Ltd said.