BBMP sends SOS to citizens over waste

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beset with problems, the solid waste management (SWM) wing of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now seeking help from people and citizens’ groups. At present, the issue of SWM has become a worry for the officials due to multiple reasons.

“On one hand, we are facing court litigations, the re-surfacing of black spots and burning of garbage. The city generates 1,200-1,400 MT waste daily, and there are dry waste collection centres in 140 wards. Although there are court orders against dropping mixed waste in quarry sites, it is happening because the contractors’ payments are partial and delayed.

In smaller cities, source segregation is easy and there is close monitoring too. But, in Bengaluru, while many homes are segregating and handing over waste on time to collectors, others are still throwing garbage in plastic packets on road.

“This is evident from the garbage along many water bodies especially in Vrishabahavathi valley,” said an official from the SWM section. Experts, working with the BBMP, admit that implementation is slow although marshals have collected fines from violators to the tune of Rs 78 crores.

“Under the SWM Rules 2016, two years’ time was set for all cities to manage their waste and set up plants. Indore was able to do it, and became a successful model for many cities to emulate, even Bengaluru. But we found that it was not practically possible on ground. Many companies came forward to set up waste-to-energy plants and MoUs were also signed with four-five firms.

They were keen to set up Rs 200-300 crore plants, but unwilling to give a deposit of Rs 50-60 lakh. So despite NGT directions, waste is going to landfills. Also, with repeated strikes by contractors and unions, due to litigations with financial section, garbage collection has been hit. The roadmaps set for SWM in the city in 2016 and in 2018 have shown low results. Citizens must now be wise in garbage generation and management,” admitted the official