Karnataka hospitals to treat non-Covid patients too

The Karnataka government has withdrawn a circular which required government and private hospitals to set aside a specified number of beds for Covid-19, SARI and ILI treatment.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:54 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has withdrawn a circular that required government and private hospitals to set aside a specified number of beds for Covid-19, SARI and ILI treatment. The hospitals have now been asked to treat both Covid and non-Covid patients, and not reserve any beds for isolation.

A circular issued by the Commissionerate, Health and Family Welfare Services, stated that the earlier notification declaring certain hospitals as dedicated Covid-19 hospitals is withdrawn, since the Covid caseload has drastically declined. 

“The order had earlier mandated only minimum number of isolation beds to be kept for Covid-19 admissions. In this backdrop, the notification issued by the Commissionerate stands withdrawn with immediate effect,” the circular stated. The hospitals have also been instructed to continue with both Covid and non-Covid services, and cannot deny treatment and admission to non Covid patients. 

TAGS
Karnataka non-Covid patients COVID 19
