Karnataka hospitals to treat non-Covid patients too

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has withdrawn a circular that required government and private hospitals to set aside a specified number of beds for Covid-19, SARI and ILI treatment. The hospitals have now been asked to treat both Covid and non-Covid patients, and not reserve any beds for isolation.

A circular issued by the Commissionerate, Health and Family Welfare Services, stated that the earlier notification declaring certain hospitals as dedicated Covid-19 hospitals is withdrawn, since the Covid caseload has drastically declined.

“The order had earlier mandated only minimum number of isolation beds to be kept for Covid-19 admissions. In this backdrop, the notification issued by the Commissionerate stands withdrawn with immediate effect,” the circular stated. The hospitals have also been instructed to continue with both Covid and non-Covid services, and cannot deny treatment and admission to non Covid patients.