Level playing act

Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali’s autobiography is now being adapted into a theatre play featuring artiste Nayana Sooda in a solo performance

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Nayana Sooda performing the play Akkai during a rehearsal | Ashishkrishna HP

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While inclusivity is a far cry for the queer community, Bengaluru-based transgender activist and author Akkai Padmashali is using art and literature to voice her stories. Her new book Akkai - Karunegondu Savalu, which was released in December, will now be adapted into a theatre play, titled Akkai, under the direction of Belur Raghunandan. 

Two theatre groups – Kajana and Rangapayana – are collaborating to stage this 60-minute play based on Padmashali’s upbringing and her journey as an activist. This solo performance will be enacted by theatre artiste Nayana Sooda. And this, according to Raghunandan, is an attempt to break the stereotype of casting a male member to essay the role of a transgender. Sooda, who has been in theatre for 20 years now, says, “I actually volunteered for this role. It is quite challenging because essaying the role of a man transitioning into a woman does not come naturally to women. I had to spent time with Akkai and also the transgender community, to understand the nuances. ”

For Padmashali, life was all about breaking stereotypes. From becoming the first transgender to adopt a child to bringing out an autobiography in her mid-30s, Padmashali has always done things differently. “A lot of authors actually criticised me for bringing out the autobiography early in my life. But the pandemic and the uncertainty that came along with it, forced me to write the book,” says Padmashali, adding, “My objective is to chronicle the journey of my life’s struggle and depict them through the medium of theatre. All I want is inclusivity.” 

Textured by trauma, insecurity and struggle, Padmashali’s life is a mirror to the cynical side of society, as she undergoes the transformation from a man to a woman. “After reading the book, I was very disturbed. In fact, the story is not just about Akkai. It is about society and the evil that still exists against sexual minorities. This is my first experiment with such a sensitive issue. It was quite challenging to compress a 250-page book into an 18-page script,” says Raghunandan.

If Cubbon Park, Majestic, KR Market are landmarks of Bengaluru which people associate with nostalgic memories, Padmashali shudders to think of the very same places. These are places that bring back memories of trauma, violence and inhumanity for her. The play covers the highs and lows of her journey, from society forcing brutality against her to her successful stint as an activist. “This play is an opportunity to voice the concerns of the sexual minorities and their struggles,” says Raghunandan.

