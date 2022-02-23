1 lakh tablets donated to kin of Armed Force martyrs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rotary India Literacy Mission (RILM) has teamed up with a startup to donate one lakh tablet PCs to the families of martyred police and Armed Forces personnel.

First In Class (FIC), an EdTech platform, volunteered to provide the tablets for free, and have included a curated course load framed under the CBSE-NCERT syllabus for Classes K to 12. The course load will be available in twelve languages, including Kannada and English, as the tablets will be distributed nationwide. It will also allow parents to review their children’s work and track their progress.

In addition, the platform also offers cultural learning, language learning, linguistic training and spiritual learning modules, as well as entrance test modules and UPSC, law and engineering specialisations. An MoU was signed between FIC and RILM.