Bengaluru: Man kills mother-in-law, wife, surrenders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old bakery owner killed his wife and mother-in-law suspecting his wife’s fidelity. The incident took place in Govindarajanagar on Moodalapalya Road on Tuesday morning and the accused surrendered before the police along with the murder weapon.

The deceased are Sunitha (38), a homemaker, and her mother Sarojamma (65). The accused is Kumar V. The family hails from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga and had come to the city a few years ago. Sarojamma was staying in NR Colony.

A senior police officer said Kumar came to the house at 10 am after dropping his two children to school and picked a fight with his wife accusing her of having an illicit relationship. He then grabbed a machete and hacked his wife and mother-in-law to death. He then went to the police.