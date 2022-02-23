STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Man kills mother-in-law, wife, surrenders

The deceased are Sunitha (38), a homemaker, and her mother Sarojamma (65).

Published: 23rd February 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old bakery owner killed his wife and mother-in-law suspecting his wife’s fidelity. The incident took place in Govindarajanagar on Moodalapalya Road on Tuesday morning and the accused surrendered before the police along with the murder weapon. 

The deceased are Sunitha (38), a homemaker, and her mother Sarojamma (65). The accused is Kumar V. The family hails from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga and had come to the city a few years ago.  Sarojamma was staying in NR Colony.

A senior police officer said Kumar came to the house at 10 am after dropping his two children to school and picked a fight with his wife accusing her of having an illicit relationship. He then grabbed a machete and hacked his wife and mother-in-law to death. He then went to the police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru murder
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp