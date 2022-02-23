STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Plaints, six FIRs later, home buyers still out in cold

Main promoter of multi-storeyed project in Varthur is absconding, and many buyers are seeking a refund, says RERA-K chief

Published: 23rd February 2022

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Nearly 14 months after the completion date, buyers of 314 residential units at the Hilife Greens project in Varthur are waging a bitter battle to get either their promised houses or a refund of their payments. Six FIRs have been filed in the last three months against its present and past directors, 101 complaints registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority-Karnataka (RERA-K), and 92 home buyers have filed a petition with the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

According to the home buyers, the promoter claims to have no money to complete the project, and wants to mobilise revenue by building new villas in the common amenity area and sell them. Aggrieved homeowners told TNIE that the builder had sold 55 allotted flats at this RERA-approved project to a prominent real-estate promoter without their knowledge. The buyers managed to invalidate it with great difficulty.

The 314 units were planned in three towers of ground-plus-10 storeys and three towers of ground-plus-nine storeys. Two swimming pools, badminton and volleyball courts figured among the promised amenities. Although the project completion date was December 2020, construction has not resumed since November 2019. RERA-K chairman Kishore Chandra confirmed that the promoter did not appear before the Authority despite repeated summons. “The main promoter is absconding. Many buyers are now seeking a refund,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, no one at Hilife Ventures could be reached. One of the hapless buyers is Sujai Panicker, an IT consultant. “I have paid Rs 57.5 lakh (80%) for a flat in Tower A. Most of the work is complete, but plastering and minor works remain. However, even basic infra is not ready in D, E and F towers and unless everything is completed, we will not be given an Occupancy Certificate,” he told TNIE.
None of the home buyers have ever seen the promoter, Prasad Reddy, who hails 

from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, but various directors speak on his behalf, said another affected individual.
Prakhar Jaiswal, an IT professional, said, “An agreement was signed by the promoter with a third party in February 2019 and we discovered it only in June 2020. Thanks to the FIRs, we got it cancelled. One of the directors was in jail for a week and released later,” he said. Reliance HFL put out an open auction on December 12, 2021, to recover the loans extended for the project. 

Home buyers filed a petition in the High Court and stopped it, he added.

