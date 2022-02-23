Covid on wane in Karnataka, healthcare focus back on non-communicable diseases

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Covid-19 pandemic seemingly subsiding in Karnataka, the health department wants to refocus on non-communicable diseases and other important issues in the healthcare system. “We want to refocus on several non-Covid related aspects, mainly treatment and screening of non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, stroke and cancer, which need immediate attention,” Health Commissioner D Randeep said.

The health department plans to develop a health dashboard, and gradually shift to digitisation. “This will help in better monitoring through IT initiatives. Transparent data sharing through monthly and quarterly bulletins is being planned. We will also be increasing social media campaigns to create awareness on various issues related to health,” added Randeep.

He said the department also plans to develop need-based CSR support for strengthening infrastructure, screening camps and creating a platform for easier participation of corporates. The focus will be non-communicable diseases, and the need of the hour is target-based approach for better performance of the state using Sustainable Development Goals, NITI Aayog and other standard indicators as benchmarks to plan for the future. Mental health will be addressed through tie-ups with institutes like Nimhans.

Dr CN Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Hospital and member of the Technical Advisory Committee, said it is also important for the state department to stress on the importance of treating both Covid and non-Covid cases, if any future wave occurs.

Also, hospitals have to cull out information from their database of people who have postponed their elective surgeries or missed out routine follow-ups, and that has to be stressed on now. “While it is good to augment and strengthen medical infrastructure in terms of equipment, the focus should be on manpower augmentation. ICU care has to be strengthened in district and taluk hospitals. Otherwise, they will assume critical care has to be sent to a tertiary care hospitals. Golden hour treatment of emergencies should be strengthened,” he added.