Gaming federation’s portal to track industry updates

Published: 23rd February 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Online games have been gaining popularity in India rapidly.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), India’s apex industry and self-regulatory body for online gaming, has launched a new intelligence services portal, https://aigfintelligence.in/ that would “monitor, track and give latest updates, analysis on developments in court cases, regulations and policy developments both at the Centre and states” on the online gaming industry.

“Powered by the gaming focused online news portal g2g.news, AIGF’s intelligence platform will give exclusive access to fast-paced developments in different courts, state and central governments as well as access to key reports, documents and expert analysis that will help all stakeholders be abreast of the latest changes in the industry,” stated the Federation.

“AIGF is happy to partner with G2G Technologies to launch a new intelligence-based regulatory updates platform. The online gaming industry has seen some swift developments in various states as well as courts and other forums, but information about the same is not available to all stakeholders in a timely and curated manner,” said Roland Landers, chief executive officer, AIGF. He added that with “AIGF Intelligence, we hope to provide latest information and updates as well as research and analysis on the evolving regulatory and real market situations. The new portal will be of immense benefit to members of AIGF and other stakeholders,” he added.

“Insights from the new portal will benefit top executives in the online gaming industry, investors, journalists, lawyers and other professionals,” stated the AIGF.

