Karnataka: Disaster management cell to chalk out roadmap

Published: 23rd February 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) held its first meeting on Tuesday to create the Karnataka Disaster Risk Reduction Roadmap, a disaster mitigation plan for the next 10 years.

Nodal officers of each government agency and department were present at the meeting. With Unicef as a knowledge partner, this is the first initiative with an aim to ensure the state is prepared to handle all natural and man-made disasters. KSNDMC is also using geo-spatial technology to create the roadmap, which so far, was just on paper. 

All resources are being mapped to know where the closest and fastest help is available, how to reach the site, and even whom to contact in case of an emergency. Five districts have been chosen on a pilot basis, and two districts -- Udupi and Dakshina Kannada -- have executed it. 

KSNDMC Managing Director Manoj Rajan told TNIE that the aim of the roadmap is to make Karnataka disaster-resilient. Problems are being addressed and incorporated into each district and region. Details of disasters in the past, what could happen in the coming days and ways to handle them will be included in the roadmap, which will answer the question of how to respond to a disaster, and mitigate the effect. A target of two months has been set to complete the preparation of the roadmap, after which it will be implemented, he added.

