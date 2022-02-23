Music with a message

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Famed musician Pravin Godkhindi’s new book, Prahara Haduva Gadiyara (or The Singing Clock) is a novel based on how ragas can promote peace and harmony in society and also be therapeutic. Set in post-independent India, the book highlights how a clock that sings a raga every hour during the day, can actually reshape the sentiments in a society and can usher in positivity. The Kannada version of the book will be launched on February 25 at Dr C Ashwath Kala Bhavana Auditorium, Basavanagudi. Excerpts from the interview:



From a Hindustani classical artiste to an author – what explains this transition in your life?

My great-grandfather was a playwright and song writer, so writing has been in our family’s genes all the while. The pandemic-ridden lockdown gave me the time and space to think. It’s then that I realised the boom in the OTT space. I realised there was no story based on classical music and that is when I set the ball rolling. I initially wrote this in English but my friends in the literature fraternity, especially Jayant Kaikini, insisted I write in Kannada.

What is the crux of Prahara Haduva Gadiyara?

The story is set in the late ’50s and ’60s in the North Karnataka regions of Dharwad and Hubballi. In the Hindustani classical music scene, we have something called prahara where one prahara is equal to three hours. And each prahara corresponds with a specific raga and has to be sung at a particular time of the day. In my story, Buva – referred to as a pandit in the music scene – devises a mechanism that plays a particular raga every hour. He believes this device will interest people in Hindustani classical music which will eventually promote peace, harmony, positivity and also add a therapeutic value. But all the twists and turns begin after a doctor uses this mechanism or the clock for raga therapy. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

How does the story serve the larger context of addressing the importance of Hindustani classical music?

The central character believes that he wants to rebuild and reshape the nation by popularising Hindustani classical music. He feels that the clock he has invented should be used in every household of India where people listen and understand the essence of music. Moreover, throughout my 25-year musical journey, I have thrown extensive light on ragas during my concerts. The book is an extended version in literature where music lovers can celebrate the vibes of Hindustani classical music. Overall, the character in the story wants to work towards a culturally-sophisticated society through classical music.

You’ve used the local dialect in the writing of the book. Could you elaborate...

Since the story is set in Dharwad and Hubballi, I have used the Uttara Karnataka dialect to bring in realism. Moreover, the story is not just about ragas, there is a musical face-off between two great musicians, a love story, a complete surrendering to music, suspense and other emotions. I have also gone into the detailing of ragas, written down swaras and

the meanings of some

musical jargons.

What is your next step in the field of literature?

As of now, the focus is to launch the book in Kannada and works are on to release the English version as well. In fact, some filmmakers have shown interest in adapting the book into a film. However, there are some more interesting stories in my mind which I will start working on when time permits.

(Prahara Haduva Gadiyara is published by Sapna Book House and is priced at Rs 120)