Role of Scouts and Guides lauded

He called upon scouts and guides to work towards protecting the environment and gender equality.

Scouts and Guides help in sending relief material from KSR Station, in Bengaluru (FIle photo) | nagaraj gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The enormous voluntary work rendered by Scouts and Guides of Karnataka during the pandemic came in for much appreciation from the State Chief Commissioner, Scouts and Guides, PGR Sindhia on Tuesday.

Delivering the chief guest address at the GPO to mark the release of a special postal cover to mark World Thinking Day 2022 and the birth anniversary of Scouts and Guides Movement founder RSS Baden Powell and his wife Olave Powell, Sindhia said they rendered all assistance sought by doctors, health and ASHA workers during Covid-19.

He called upon scouts and guides to work towards protecting the environment and gender equality.  Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Postal Circle, S Rajendra Kumar said February 22, 2022, marked a very special occasion as the date 20022022 is both a palindrome as well as an ambigram. 

