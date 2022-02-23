STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sound of Love

Saad Khan’s latest audio series Pitching Pyaar is all about love, lust and the like

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Director-writer Saad Khan has worked on a variety of shows. His latest venture Pitching Pyaar, an audio Hindi series on Audible, is a new feather in his cap. “I have been lucky to direct stage plays, do improv theatre, work on web series and feature films,” laughs Khan, adding that when filter coffee and dice media reached out to him to direct an audio series, it was ‘obviously’ an exciting offer since it was something new.

Pitching Pyaar, an eight-episode romantic-comedy audio series, revolves around a couple – played by Shreya Dhanwanthary and Veer Rajwant Singh – who is trying their hands at setting up a start up. Dhanwanthary was last seen in Scam 1992, The Family Man, while Raj has been part of many comic series. Khan, who was very keen on casting actual actors over voice-over artists for this show, went through various audio samples to finalise the cast. “Voice is very different from sound. When I heard the audio samples, I was looking for emotions in addition to the texture,” he says.

When Khan came on board, the script was already written. But the team also brought on him as co-writer. “They wanted me to add some punch with my experience in comedy,” says Khan, adding that work on this started soon after the first wave of the pandemic with post-production taking place after the second wave. “Shreya has a very good voice and her intonations are also good,” explains Khan. Apart from that, when the voices were finalised, he worked on facial expressions with the actors during rehearsals.

One might have many tips on how to direct the actors for video, but directing a voice comes with its own challenges. “Since I have been lucky to teach acting for the longest time, I always emphasise the importance of sound. The attention span is going to be short, so it’s basically casting the right voice,” says Khan, adding that it’s important to give the feeling of multiple voices and varied emotions. A tight script can make an audio show. And like all else, preparation is key. “If the character is going to speak fast or is in a hurry, these have to be conveyed just through the voice,” says Khan, who is currently directing a Telugu feature film.

