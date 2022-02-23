STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vigil stepped up on Karnataka hill ranges after trekker's mishap

After it was pointed that there was a staff shortage to keep a close watch on locations, the Eco Tourism Development Board has deployed watchers.

The Iruppu Falls in Brahmagiri Range of Kodagu district attracts many tourists

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a Delhi-based trekker’s ordeal and trauma after falling into a gorge in Brahmagiri hills, officials in Chikkaballapur have become more vigilant, and have deployed more watchers and staffers to monitor the areas. 

After it was pointed that there was a staff shortage to keep a close watch on locations, the Eco-Tourism Development Board has deployed watchers. Locals have also been roped in to help out. Routes for grazers have also been closed. 

“Apart from increasing the presence of staffers, the help of locals is also being taken to act as guards. Some are deployed on duty, others have been asked to report any incidents or footmarks spotted. This is because they know the locations better than the staffers. We have also started to fence forest areas along Brahmagiri and Skandagiri hills. We will also fence the areas around Nandi Hills, and only keep the protected and secured route open,” said a forest department official.

District administration officials stated that those coming from Bengaluru on solo trips and in groups will be watched closely. Their details will be entered in log books along with entry and exit, and contact details. “This is needed since the youth who got stranded, had said he will be going to Nandi Hills, but parked his two-wheeler a little further from the checkpost. He deviated and trekked to Brahmagiri hills. Now more staffers are being deployed not just on weekends, but on weekdays too,” the official added.

