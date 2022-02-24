STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood orders ‘citizen-centric’ police websites

Sood made this clear in an internal note sent to all commissionerates, IGPs in charge of ranges, and district police superintendents, including Railways and unit officers.

Published: 24th February 2022

Praveen Sood (File | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka DG&IGP Praveen Sood on Wednesday ordered police unit officers across the state to make the department websites informative and attractive to citizens, or take them off the internet. He also urged each unit to appoint a dedicated staffer to update the site at least once a month. 

Sood made this clear in an internal note sent to all commissionerates, IGPs in charge of ranges, and district police superintendents, including Railways and unit officers. The DGP told TNIE, “A website can play the role of a solid interface between the citizens and the government. It can be a strong interactive medium too. I have asked for a dedicated team to be set up to facilitate it.”

There are at least 45 websites with the Karnataka Police, one for each district and at the commissionerate level. “Nearly 99 per cent of them are vibrant, but there are a few which have not been updated for nearly 10 years. I want them to be current,” he said. 

Pat on the back 
The IG lauded Karnataka Railways, Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory, Karnataka Police Academy, Bengaluru City Police, Karnataka State Fire & Emergency Services, Karnataka Home Guards and Civil Defence department and CID Cybercrime departments as their sites were in excellent condition with regular updates.

Work was underway to make the Karnataka State Police website more attractive and citizen-friendly, he added.

