Out of Covid? Consult doctors after a couple of weeks, say experts

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Irrespective of Covid being mild, moderate or severe, follow-up checks after two to four weeks are important, say doctors.

A set of people who have recovered reported poor concentration, disturbed sleep, cognitive decline, anxiety along with onset of diabetes, thyroid and some cardiac-related issues too.

Doctors say that not all cases need to be called 'Long Covid'.

"Sore throat, difficulty in breathing, dry cough and throat discomfort are some of the common symptoms people experience post recovery. This phase is important and one must not ignore these symptoms. Each phase is characterised by a change, some unpredictable, so it is ideal to consult a doctor. Post-Covid follow-up care is a must," said Dr Sunil Kumar K, Lead and Sr Consultant - Interventional Pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital.

Pulmonologists and other experts say that although the virus primarily affected the lungs during the second wave, it could also affect the heart, kidney and brain, which increases the risk of long-term health problems.

Several patients infected by the Omicron variant have reported fatigue for a long time even after recovery, and some also reported mental health issues, including lack of concentration, brain fog, anxiety etc.

Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospitals, says, "It's crucial to see a doctor post Covid, to ensure that everything is fine. People with minor Covid need to keep in constant touch with a doctor if symptoms such as exhaustion, chronic bodyaches, shortness of breath or other similar symptoms occur after recovery. However, cardiovascular problems, blood clots and lung fibrosis can occur in severe patients, necessitating careful and long-term care. Routine checks are essential for a few months post recovery."

Meanwhile, Dr Subrata Das, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine & Diabetology, Sakra World Hospital, said, "Post Covid, patients usually require assessment after two weeks. The frequency of follow-up is case to case, depending on risk factors and severity of infection. For most cases, a follow-up two weeks after the start of illness is advised, and for some cases, the doctor may request investigations early, based on symptoms and comorbidities."

Many diabetic patients are observed to have uncontrolled blood sugar levels, post Covid. Diabetologists claim that it is possible that coronavirus can cause inflammation, hormonal imbalance in the body and also elevated levels of blood sugar. It is possible that these patients have prediabetes and due to steroid and other treatment, diabetes is triggered.

"If anyone has excessive, frequent urination and excessive thirst, blurry vision and loss of alertness, slow healing of cuts and wounds, extreme fatigue, is unable to regain weight after recovery, it could indicate that the person might have developed diabetes mellitus during Covid-19 or post recovery," said Dr Abhay Gundubarthi, diabetologist.

Meanwhile, Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and Consultant, Pulmonology, Lung Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospitals, says, "It is important to consult your family physician, a cardiologist or pulmonologist if there are any symptoms following Covid infection. If there is shortness of breath, fatigue, joint pain, increased hair loss and chest pain, one should consult a doctor."

Meanwhile, doctors say that post-Covid conditions can be improved with rehabilitation programmes and therapies. Based on symptoms, doctors will be able to prescribe medicines that will help manage them.