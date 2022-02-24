STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Out of Covid? Consult doctors after a couple of weeks, say experts

A set of people who have recovered reported poor concentration, disturbed sleep, cognitive decline, anxiety along with onset of diabetes, thyroid and some cardiac-related issues too.

Published: 24th February 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Irrespective of Covid being mild, moderate or severe, follow-up checks after two to four weeks are important, say doctors.

A set of people who have recovered reported poor concentration, disturbed sleep, cognitive decline, anxiety along with onset of diabetes, thyroid and some cardiac-related issues too.

Doctors say that not all cases need to be called 'Long Covid'.

"Sore throat, difficulty in breathing, dry cough and throat discomfort are some of the common symptoms people experience post recovery. This phase is important and one must not ignore these symptoms. Each phase is characterised by a change, some  unpredictable, so it is ideal to consult a doctor. Post-Covid follow-up care is a must," said Dr Sunil Kumar K, Lead and Sr Consultant - Interventional Pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital.

Pulmonologists and other experts say that although the virus primarily affected the lungs during the second wave, it could also affect the heart, kidney and brain, which increases the risk of long-term health problems.

Several patients infected by the Omicron variant have reported fatigue for a long time even after recovery, and some also reported mental health issues, including lack of concentration, brain fog, anxiety etc.

Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospitals, says, "It's crucial to see a doctor post Covid, to ensure that everything is fine. People with minor Covid need to keep in constant touch with a doctor if symptoms such as exhaustion, chronic bodyaches, shortness of breath or other similar symptoms occur after recovery. However, cardiovascular problems, blood clots and lung fibrosis can occur in severe patients, necessitating careful and long-term care. Routine checks are essential for a few months post recovery."

Meanwhile, Dr Subrata Das, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine & Diabetology, Sakra World Hospital, said, "Post Covid, patients usually require assessment after two weeks. The frequency of follow-up is case to case, depending on risk factors and severity of infection. For most cases, a follow-up two weeks after the start of illness is advised, and for some cases, the doctor may request investigations early, based on symptoms and comorbidities."

Many diabetic patients are observed to have uncontrolled blood sugar levels, post Covid. Diabetologists claim that it is possible that coronavirus can cause inflammation, hormonal imbalance in the body and also elevated levels of blood sugar. It is possible that these patients have prediabetes and due to steroid and other treatment, diabetes is triggered.

"If anyone has excessive, frequent urination and excessive thirst, blurry vision and loss of alertness, slow healing of cuts and wounds, extreme fatigue, is unable to regain weight after recovery, it could indicate that the person might have developed diabetes mellitus during Covid-19 or post recovery," said Dr Abhay Gundubarthi, diabetologist.

Meanwhile, Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and Consultant, Pulmonology, Lung Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospitals, says, "It is important to consult your family physician, a cardiologist or pulmonologist if there are any symptoms following Covid infection. If there is shortness of breath, fatigue, joint pain, increased hair loss and chest pain, one should consult a doctor."

Meanwhile, doctors say that post-Covid conditions can be improved with rehabilitation programmes and therapies. Based on symptoms, doctors will be able to prescribe medicines that will help manage them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp