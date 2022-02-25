Costly bus fares have social impact

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A recent assessment and public hearing organised by Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV) has shown that high bus fares and service gaps cause multifarious social and economic impacts.

The survey shows that these issues affect livelihoods, health care and education.

Service gaps and poor quality of service of buses are extremely pronounced in poorer neighbourhoods inhabited by marginalised communities whereas well-to-do areas often have better service and better quality of buses.

Citing an example, Cynthia Stephen, a social activist, speaking to media on Thursday said that for working-class neighbourhoods like Hegde Nagar and Tannery Road, the buses are always overcrowded because of the low frequency of buses.

However, middle-class localities like Vijayanagar have good quality buses at reasonable frequency providing connectivity across the city.

The assessment also showed that despite higher ridership in buses as compared to Metro, state government is prioritising and spending more money on Metro used by fewer people and ignoring the investment needed in public bus services.

Fare scheme of BMTC prices short trips disproportionately high. Student passes, being route-specific, limit mobility for students too, said Vinay K Sreenivasa, a Vedike member.