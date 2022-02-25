STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Costly bus fares have social impact

A recent assessment and public hearing organised by Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV) has shown that high bus fares and service gaps cause multifarious social and economic impacts.

Published: 25th February 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A recent assessment and public hearing organised by Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV) has shown that high bus fares and service gaps cause multifarious social and economic impacts. 
The survey shows that these issues affect livelihoods, health care and education. 

Service gaps and poor quality of service of buses are extremely pronounced in poorer neighbourhoods inhabited by marginalised communities whereas well-to-do areas often have better service and better quality of buses. 

Citing an example, Cynthia Stephen, a social activist, speaking to media on Thursday said that for working-class neighbourhoods like Hegde Nagar and Tannery Road, the buses are always overcrowded because of the low frequency of buses. 

However, middle-class localities like Vijayanagar have good quality buses at reasonable frequency providing connectivity across the city. 

The assessment also showed that despite higher ridership in buses as compared to Metro, state government is prioritising and spending more money on Metro used by fewer people and ignoring the investment needed in public bus services. 

Fare scheme of BMTC prices short trips disproportionately high. Student passes, being route-specific, limit mobility for students too, said Vinay K Sreenivasa, a Vedike member. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike Bus Fare Service Gap Buses Low Frequency Metro BMTC Student passes
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp