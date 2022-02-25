Financial losses push man to kill daughter, end life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Facing financial losses due to the pandemic, a 39-year-old businessman killed his seven-year-old daughter before ending his life at their house in Hebbagodi on Wednesday evening. The deceased are Vijay Kumar of Tamil Nadu and Sameeksha, a Class 2 student.

A senior police officer said Kumar used to run a fabrication factory and had faced huge losses in the Covid lockdowns. In desperation, he strangled Sameeksha with a wire and then hanged himself. His wife Chandrakala returned from the factory and found the bodies.

Kumar left no suicide note, and, based on a complaint by Chandrakala, Hebbagodi police registered a case. The family had come to the city 20 years ago. Kumar’s parents work in the railway department and stay in Electronic City.