Mahadevapura to get govt multispeciality hospital hospital

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a government multispeciality hospital in Mahadevapura zone. 

Published: 25th February 2022 07:17 AM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a government multispeciality hospital in Mahadevapura zone. 

“Important government hospitals like Victoria, Bowring and KC General are on one side of the city. After they were built, no new government hospitals were opened in Bengaluru. Now, we have decided to open a multispeciality hospital in Mahadevapura zone,” Bommai said after launching various developmental works in the zone.

The CM  also launched the construction of the Marathahalli police station and HAL Airport traffic police station at a cost of Rs 6.19 crore, both of which will be funded by BMRCL.

He also launched the Clean Street 75K programme which will focus on garbage-free roads among others. 

