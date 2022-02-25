STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maldivian treated for rare condition

A 22-year-old Maldivian national successfully underwent Sacral Nerve Stimulation surgery at the Yeshwantpur branch of Manipal Hospitals.

Manipal Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

The woman was afflicted with a rare disorder known as Neuromyelitis Optica, or Devic’s disease, where the immune system attacks the spinal cord and optic nerve. She was also afflicted with a connective tissue disorder that affected her lower limbs, and faced multiple issues, including blurry vision, urine retention and partial paralysis of the legs that led to difficulty in walking.

She had been treated for the condition and had most symptoms under control. However, due to her paralysis leading to bladder incontinence and decreased bladder sensation, she underwent the surgery, which is an uncommon practice in India.

“This had affected her quality of life, restricting her travel, effective participation in daily household and other social activities. Moreover, self-catheterisation is painful and is increases the risk of infection. She came to us seeking help for an effective and permanent solution to her bladder issues,” said Dr Guruprasad Hosurkar, consultant neurologist.

Just 24 hours after the procedure, the patient was able to regain sensation in her bladder, with no adverse effects.

“The InterStim Therapy, also known as Sacral Nerve Stimulation surgery, has existed for 20 years but not used extensively in India due to lack of awareness. This is the first time we carried out InterStim Therapy at Manipal,” said Dr Raghuram. 

