All varsities to switch to E-Office by March 1

Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan reiterated that all universities should submit files using the E-Office software platform.

Published: 26th February 2022 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayana (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

Despite prior instructions to do so, a few universities continued to physically send files while the department has completely switched over to using the E-Office system to deal with files, proposals, letters, and other paper-based communication.

Narayan ordered that all universities should switch to the E-office system by March 1, adding that post-March 1 all files sent physically will be returned. The use of the software platform brought transperancy and a speedy transfer of information between universities and the department, he said. 

“Universities will become irrelevant if they fail to adapt to the present-day work patterns,” the minister said.

Also, he ordered the formation of a committee and asked for a report in two weeks regarding the implementation of the Unified University & College Management System (UUCMS), National Academic Depository (NAD) and digitization of universities, the initiatives to take place as part of the National Education Policy 2020.

