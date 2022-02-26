At Baiyappanahalli, use Platform 3 from March 3

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : To facilitate work on the upcoming Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield (Reach-1 extension) line of Phase-II, only Platform 3 of Baiyappanahalli terminal will be open to passengers to board or alight from Metro trains from March 3.

This will be in force for the next six months, according to an official release from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). At present, trains arrive and depart at three platforms at this terminal.

A senior Metro official said work on linking the existing Baiyappanahalli Metro station to the first pillar of the extension line was going on. "We have to remove some tracks and relay them for a distance of nearly 400 metres, carry out grading work and also raise the height of the wall. It will take us until August or September to complete all these works. Hence, we have to shut them for operations."

The extension line is slated for commercial operations by December this year. Baiyappanahalli, being a terminal station, is bustling with crowds on all platforms. Details on how the entire passenger traffic would be managed on one platform is still not clear, despite repeated calls to BMRCL officials.