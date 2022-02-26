STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

At post-COVID Karnataka, kids with cough, common cold face stigma at schools

Teachers and parents should watch how children talk and correct them immediately. 

Published: 26th February 2022 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises a classroom at a Delhi government school in Mayur Vihar ahead of reopening on Monday.

Representational Image. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The last two Covid waves and cases witnessed at homes have set in a sense of fear among children, who have now started discriminating against their peers suffering from common cold and cough at school.

Paediatricians and psychologists said that teachers and school administration should play a crucial role in sensitising and creating awareness among children, especially those up to 12 years of age, as children of this age group need special attention. Teachers and parents should watch how children talk and correct them immediately. 

“My son fell ill at school, but the school did not send him home immediately. When he returned home at the end of the day, he had a high fever and was crying. He told me that his friends in class refused to sit with him, saying he was suffering from Covid. They also stayed away from him when he was passing by. He is now saying that he has to return to school, though doctors have told us not to send him yet. My son says if he does not go to school, his classmates would think he was infected with Covid,” said Suhas J, the parent of a fifth-grader.

Another child is now refusing to set foot in school again, as she was discriminated against and one of her classmates told the teacher that the seat where she sat should be sanitised. Paediatricians said children are falling ill because of infections like common cold, cough and fever and not because of Covid.

“Parents play a crucial role in sensitising children and creating awareness. The immunity of children has come down as they have been holed up inside homes for the last two years. Teachers should take care of children, talk to them in class and create better awareness. Teachers play an active role and they need to be more sensitive,” said Dr Preeti Galagali, a paediatrician and adolescent health specialist. 

Psychologists said that since schools have opened after a long break, school administrations are focusing more on students of grades 9-12 and on completing the portions. Special camps should be held for children to increase awareness and for teachers on how to handle such situations.

“Special attention needs to be paid to children. Parental anxiety is wearing off on children and this should not happen. Children should be told not to worry. Schools should be on the lookout for such behaviour and the role of parents too is crucial,” said Dr Pratima Murthy, director, Nimhans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Pandemic Cold cough Discriminated school awareness psychologists
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp