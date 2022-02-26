At post-COVID Karnataka, kids with cough, common cold face stigma at schools

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: The last two Covid waves and cases witnessed at homes have set in a sense of fear among children, who have now started discriminating against their peers suffering from common cold and cough at school.

Paediatricians and psychologists said that teachers and school administration should play a crucial role in sensitising and creating awareness among children, especially those up to 12 years of age, as children of this age group need special attention. Teachers and parents should watch how children talk and correct them immediately.

“My son fell ill at school, but the school did not send him home immediately. When he returned home at the end of the day, he had a high fever and was crying. He told me that his friends in class refused to sit with him, saying he was suffering from Covid. They also stayed away from him when he was passing by. He is now saying that he has to return to school, though doctors have told us not to send him yet. My son says if he does not go to school, his classmates would think he was infected with Covid,” said Suhas J, the parent of a fifth-grader.

Another child is now refusing to set foot in school again, as she was discriminated against and one of her classmates told the teacher that the seat where she sat should be sanitised. Paediatricians said children are falling ill because of infections like common cold, cough and fever and not because of Covid.

“Parents play a crucial role in sensitising children and creating awareness. The immunity of children has come down as they have been holed up inside homes for the last two years. Teachers should take care of children, talk to them in class and create better awareness. Teachers play an active role and they need to be more sensitive,” said Dr Preeti Galagali, a paediatrician and adolescent health specialist.

Psychologists said that since schools have opened after a long break, school administrations are focusing more on students of grades 9-12 and on completing the portions. Special camps should be held for children to increase awareness and for teachers on how to handle such situations.

“Special attention needs to be paid to children. Parental anxiety is wearing off on children and this should not happen. Children should be told not to worry. Schools should be on the lookout for such behaviour and the role of parents too is crucial,” said Dr Pratima Murthy, director, Nimhans.