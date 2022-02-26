STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chetan Ahimsa gets bail, but to stay in jail over weekend

The police had registered a suo motu case against him for tweeting against a Karnataka High Court judge, who is part of a three-judge bench hearing a batch of petitions on the hijab issue.

Published: 26th February 2022 02:29 AM

Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa, who was arrested on Tuesday on charges of promoting enmity by tweeting against a High Court judge, was granted bail by a magistrate court on Friday.

Despite relief from the court, the actor will have to wait for release till Monday as the bail formalities need to be completed.

Chetan was arrested by the Sheshadripuram police on charges of intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes.

The police had registered a suo motu case against him for tweeting against a Karnataka High Court judge, who is part of a three-judge bench hearing a batch of petitions on the hijab issue.

A Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court had reserved the order on Wednesday. On Fr iday, Padmakar Vanakudre, the magistrate of 40th ACMM, granted conditional bail to the accused. The bail conditions include the furnishing of surety by a government employee who draws a Rs 1 lakh salary. Chetan is currently lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison.

