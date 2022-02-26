STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man slips under train in Karnataka, rescued

A 27-year-old passenger who rushed to board a train at Kalaburagi railway station to reach Bengaluru, was rescued from the jaws of death by an alert Government Railway Police constable.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 09:54 PM

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A 27-year-old passenger who rushed to board a train at Kalaburagi railway station to reach Bengaluru, was rescued from the jaws of death by an alert Government Railway Police constable. The incident took place at 9pm Thursday.

Anil rushed to board an unreserved coach on the Hassan-Sholapur Express which was departing from Platform 1, when he slipped between the platform and railway tracks. Following screams from the public, constable Praveen Basavaraj, who was patrolling the platform, rushed to rescue him.

Basavaraj told TNIE, “He had fallen in the gap between the door and tracks. He managed to hold on to the door handle. He was in a state of shock and became unconscious as soon as I saved him. We gave him water and revived him. He did not have any injuries.”

The passenger was unable to give any information, except his name and age. “He said he wanted to go to Bengaluru. We helped him board the next train, Basava Express.” The constable has been working with GRP for the past three years. 

