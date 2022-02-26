Share info on potholes, flexes, says BBMP commissioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner, Gaurav Gupta on Friday asked citizens to be the Palike's eyes and inform him or the control room of potholes, flexes and banners in the city, on the sidelines of the Pulse Polio campaign inauguration in the city.

Although the corporation is doing its job, he said, the citizens are requested to share the information as the media had pointed out to him that despite high court orders, city roads still have potholes. BBMP staffers aren’t doing enough to remove flexes and banners seen in many parts of the city, he was told.

Reacting to this, Gupta said that the zonal commissioners and engineers have been directed to act stringently. Citizens must share the locations and action will be taken. Engineers will also face action for not clearing them.

Pulse polio programme

The BBMP and the health department will jointly organise a pulse polio immunisation programme from February 27 to March 2, 2022.

The target this year will be to vaccinate 10,80,104 children below five years, across 141 planning units located in BBMP urban primary health centres, and in 3,404 vaccination booths across 198 wards.

More than 15,000 staffers will be mobilised for the programme while dedicated teams will visit slum areas and areas inhabited by migrant labourers.

Gupta said nodal officers are also being appointed to oversee and coordinate the coverage. Special mobile and transit booths will also be set up at schools, Metro stations, religious places, daycare centres, major bus transit points, market areas, shopping malls. Citizens can also dial 1533 to know the nearest pulse polio booth.