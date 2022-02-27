STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru girl lands in India from Ukraine, says delighted to be back home

Of the 12 students from the state who landed in Mumbai, nine are from Bengaluru and two from Davanagere.

The first batch of students from Karnataka, who were stranded in Ukraine, at Chha-trapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Saturday | special arrangement

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “There is no feeling that is comparable to landing in India. Though I was in a safe place, it still feels nice to know that I am not far from my hometown,” said Pooja Yadav, a resident of Bengaluru and one of the 12 students from Karnataka to return from Ukraine on Saturday.

Of the 12 students from the state who landed in Mumbai, nine are from Bengaluru and two from Davanagere.“We are all at the Mumbai airport and we are safe. Ministry of External Affairs officials had made arrangements for our food at the airport. We were told that depending on the availability of seats, we will be returning to Bengaluru and other cities,” she said.

Being the first batch of students to be back, Pooja said she did not stay in makeshift spaces or bunkers like others. “We were in Chernivtsi, where the situation was not so bad when we left. We could hear the sirens, but there was no bombing or firing. Our priority was to leave the area as early as possible,” said the 19-year-old, first-year MBBS student.

She said that it took them six hours by road to reach the airport in Romania and four more hours for documentation check at the airport before boarding the flight. “We kept looking at the clock till we boarded the Air India flight to India. Though we are all completely exhausted without sleep, we are excited to be back home. Our parents have been calling us continuously and asking us about our wellbeing,” she said with happiness.Asked what she would do next about her studies and going back, she said she has not decided yet.

