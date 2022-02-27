New tech comes to Bengaluru cancer hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SSCHRC) has added True Beam STX and Da Vinci technologies to the Radiotherapy and Robotic Surgery sections. Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Dr MK Ramesh, who was present at the inauguration, said SSHRC provides a high level care at lower rates.

“Hospitals like SSCHRC must train nurses as they will be exposed to quality training. They must increase the intake of nurses. Installation of state-of-the-art surgical system and Trubeam STX is a crucial step towards bringing sophisticated medical technology to patients from all over South India.” Dr BS Srinath, head of the institution, said, “The two machines make cancer care targeted and precise. The patients get to access the latest surgical solution that is globally available.” Robotic-assisted surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that helps patients return to their daily routine faster. True beam STX emits photons for treating cancers and is accurate, giving physician confidence to treat small tumours.