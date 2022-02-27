STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

New tech comes to Bengaluru cancer hospital

The Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SSCHRC) has added True Beam STX and Da Vinci technologies to the Radiotherapy and Robotic Surgery sections.

Published: 27th February 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Cancer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SSCHRC) has added True Beam STX and Da Vinci technologies to the Radiotherapy and Robotic Surgery sections. Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Dr MK Ramesh, who was present at the inauguration, said SSHRC provides a high level care at lower rates.

“Hospitals like SSCHRC must train nurses as they will be exposed to quality training. They must increase the intake of nurses. Installation of state-of-the-art surgical system and Trubeam STX is a crucial step towards bringing sophisticated medical technology to patients from all over South India.” Dr BS Srinath, head of the institution, said, “The two machines make cancer care targeted and precise. The patients get to access the latest surgical solution that is globally available.” Robotic-assisted surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that helps patients return to their daily routine faster. True beam STX emits photons for treating cancers and is accurate, giving physician confidence to treat small tumours. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp