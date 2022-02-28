STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karunashraya opens OPD block

Dr Pratima Murthy, director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, was the chief guest. The institute has been set up in the newly-constructed Bagchi Education and Research Centre.

Published: 28th February 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the growing need for palliative care education in India, the Bangalore Hospice Trust Karunashraya inaugurated the Karunashraya Institute for Palliative Care Education and Research (KIPCER) within its existing campus at Kundalahalli Gate, Varthur, Bengaluru. 

Dr. Pratima Murthy, director, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, was the chief guest. The institute has been set up in the newly-constructed Bagchi Education and Research Centre. A new OPD block has also been opened by the public charitable trust that renders free palliative care to advanced-stage cancer patients. The two-storeyed building is spread over 18,983 sqft.

