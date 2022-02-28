No action yet on Bengaluru flats in lake buffer zone

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is yet to act on the directions of the National Green Tribunal, Southern Zone, Chennai, to form a committee to inspect the site where a multi-storeyed building is under construction, allegedly without providing necessary lake buffer zone details. Irked locals and environmentalists said that the delay is allowing the construction to continue, adding that the builder is advertising the property details on social media.

Based on an application filed by a Bengalurean, questioning the construction of the multi-stored apartment complex on survey numbers 36/1 and 39 of Haraluru village of Varthuru hobli, Bengaluru East taluk, the NGT directed the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority- Karnataka (SEIAA-K) to appoint a joint com­mittee comprising deputy commissioner/ district colle­ctor, senior officers from SEIAA-K, senior officers from BBMP and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to inspect the area in question, submit a factual report and an action taken report.

The applicant stated that environmental clearance (EC) was obtained from SEIAA-K and building’s approvals from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), without providing necessary buffer zone details. The land in contention, as per the applicant, is adjacent to the tank on survey number 159.

NGT directed that the committee would ascertain EC violations, consent conditions in carrying out the project, and whether there is any water body. If it is mentioned in the revenue records, whether the project proponent had provided buffer zone from the water body, and if the buffer zone is encroached, and the originality of the water body is affected.

After the first NGT directions on November 25, 2021, the respondents sought time to file their replies during the second hearing on January 1, 2022. The NGT granted time on or before January 27, 2022, but replies are yet to be filed.

An SEIAA-K official told The New Indian Express that the said committee was not yet formed. “Communication has been made to the departments. We have received nomination from DC. We are yet to receive nominations from BBMP and KSPCB. Only then, the committee will be formed. Will speed up the process and inspect the site,” the official said.