Two held in Bengaluru, ganja seized

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rajagopalanagar police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized more than 21 kg of ganja (marijuana) from them. Police said the duo was arrested following a credible tip-off that two men were trying to sell ganja at 12th Cross in Peenya 4th Stage. Investigations revealed that the accused hail from Tamil Nadu and had purchased the contraband from a contact in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

“From Vishakhapatnam, they had smuggled the contraband in a train to Hosur, where they had stocked it in their house. They used to bring small quantities of ganja to the city to sell it to students and others,” the police said. The accused were running a condiments supply business, but were not earning enough to lead a comfortable life, and hence they took to drug peddling, police added. The police have recovered 21.18 kg of ganja and a two-wheeler from the accused.