STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: NHAI top official, four others held on bribery charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Regional Officer, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI),

Published: 01st January 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bribe, corruption

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Regional Officer, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Bengaluru, Akil Ahmad and four other private persons, including a general manager and executive director of a private firm, in an alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh under Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), 1988. 

The names of the other accused include General Manager Retnakaran Sajilal, Executive Director Devendra Jain, Officer - Sunil Kumar Verma of Dilip Buildcon Pvt Ltd and a private person Anuj Gupta, the Central anti-corruption agency stated in an official release on Friday. The CBI is conducting simultaneous searches at the premises of the accused at Bengaluru, New Delhi, Gurugram, Bhopal and Kochi in this case, stated the CBI. The arrested will be produced before the competent court. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Bengaluru corruption
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp