Bengaluru: NHAI top official, four others held on bribery charges

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Regional Officer, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Bengaluru, Akil Ahmad and four other private persons, including a general manager and executive director of a private firm, in an alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh under Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), 1988.

The names of the other accused include General Manager Retnakaran Sajilal, Executive Director Devendra Jain, Officer - Sunil Kumar Verma of Dilip Buildcon Pvt Ltd and a private person Anuj Gupta, the Central anti-corruption agency stated in an official release on Friday. The CBI is conducting simultaneous searches at the premises of the accused at Bengaluru, New Delhi, Gurugram, Bhopal and Kochi in this case, stated the CBI. The arrested will be produced before the competent court.