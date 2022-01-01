Changing the mantra from me to we

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I took a conscious decision that if anyone threw brickbats at me, I would respond (in my usual elegant way) by throwing roses back at them…preferably with the flower pot attached! This warning is definitely for those (extra) optimistic bozos who jump out from under the bushes wishing you a happy, blessed, in-gratitude New Year.

I’m done with playing either warrior or victim. I just want to be ordinary…is that so difficult to digest?

The last year and a half has been divergent and anomalous for sure, and shown different and sometimes downright bizarre behaviour patterns both with humans, animals and nature. Human beings were closeted; their normal behaviour and social skills were disrupted.

Exotic birds and animals that were once relegated to zoos were spotted in the streets and nearby highways. Whales and dolphins returned to once abandoned waterways and trees grew stronger and greener while the air was breathable again! Hallelujah! But still, we, the superior race of homosapiens, died of an unknown disease and every time we thought we found a cure, it morphed into something else.

The burning question is did we learn anything at all, from what the universe was trying to tell us? We were so busy trying to fit our ‘old normal’ (which was destroying the world) into a ‘new normal’ which was merely a hotchpotch of convenient and easily followable behaviour patterns. A new normal requires the use of personal integrity, a sense of responsibility and a certain amount of selflessness. Not unlike trying to fit a round peg in a square hole.

Other than blaming the powers that ‘ruled’ us, we did very little. Yes! There were a certain section of youngsters who organised themselves into a formidable force to help the beleaguered when the system was collapsing by arranging for food, medicines, oxygen and even ferrying the dead to their final resting place, and yet…we blame our government that has been consistent with one thing…putting its citizens last! But in all fairness we too, are a ‘do it to me baby’ type of citizenry. We love to palm the responsibility of our safety onto someone else.

The powers to be are at fault to open up gyms, pools, hotels, spas, movie theatres…whew! But honestly guys…are we being forced into attending a 10,000 people strong Christmas party, or attending a 27,000 people strong concert or attending weddings and religious functions where there are enough people to tilt the earth’s hemisphere! This year and (God forbid) the following year will remain the same if we don’t ‘tilt’ our perspectives.

The world will adapt and so must we. Looking outward after looking inwards is the mantra we need to follow.

The narrative must change from ‘me’ to ‘we’. We have to be our own moral-compasses and be unafraid to pull up the transgressors due to the fear that it may be an unpopular move.

Whether it’s a transgression like improperly wearing a mask or the bigger ones like a big hotel-chain letting a Cardi-V positive person run amok! People must be held accountable.

Frequent testing, (with rapid-antigen tests) and forming safe ‘bubbles’ of like-minded colleagues and friends, may be a quick fix answer.

Everybody is keen to get back to work which is imperative for one’s body and soul, but we must implement secure and responsible ways to get our work done.

In the social world of namma ooru though, nothing much has changed. There are charlatans who will self-promote and position themselves as influential party-throwers. Safety protocols and the like get thrown out of the window as the unsuspecting guests; wear their party-wear after a two-year hiatus. Safety is the key and self-censure is the answer.

This year and the next…change the narrative!