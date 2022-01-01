STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Crystal-gazing into the food universe of 2022

As the curtains closed on 2021, we look back at the food and beverage highlights.

Published: 01st January 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Aslam Gafoor
Express News Service

BENGALURU: 

Ready-to-cook sauces and DIY kits

Cooking at home has seen an exponential rise all through last year and consumers have been buying off-the-shelf products to make this process simpler, faster, healthier and tastier. Almost everyone is cooking and on the road to becoming a digital-native master chef and baker of Indian and international cuisines. 2022 will see rampant advances in this space with food formulators introducing exciting varieties of sauces, spreads, batters and ready-to-cook foods which will not only minimise cooking blunders but also help us whip up a gourmet dish.

Environment-friendly diet

While plant-based food took baby steps last year and won over the hearts and taste-buds of non-meat eaters, we believe that sustainable, nutrient-rich and delicious plant-forward food will foray deeper in 2022. Taking a more holistic approach, consumers are increasingly turning eco-conscious about their eating habits and opting for a low-carbon diet to minimise the adverse impact on the planet. Mindfully sourced hyperlocal ingredients, seasonal vegetables, lab-to-fork cell-cultured meat substitutes and root-to-tip recipes will form a substantial part of menus in restaurants, supermarket shelves and ready-to-cook food segments.

Low-alcohol drinks

If gin, single malts and cocktails ruled the roost in 2021, the year 2022 will witness mindful drinking with dialled-down spirits and zero-alcohol drinks. Wines, beers and spirits will still rule the roost, however, imitation drinks emulating the taste of whiskey, gin or vodka will be widely available this year to enjoy without the percentage and buzz.

Outdoor dining

Driven by the pandemic, eating out in open spaces is here to stay while providing diners with a lovely ambience and ensuring restaurateurs a new source of income. 2022 will see architects and designers draw up innovative and adaptive al fresco seating options with light, air and space becoming even more important for a safe and exceptional dining experience. Restaurants and cafes around the city outskirts will become a sought-after day-trip destination for friends and family groups as will speciality restaurant pop-ups and intimate dining experiences.

Technology adoption

Restaurants have moved past the initial ‘pivot’ pangs of the digital revolution in the food business and tech is here to stay. 2022 will enhance the digital guest relationship for restaurants and app aggregators providing diners with attractive visual content, interactive menus, table discovery and reservations, virtual dining experiences, loyalty programs, e-wallets and an integrated touchless food and beverage experience.

Home chefprenuer

The pandemic saw the demand for home-cooked food gain momentum with consumers yearning for ‘ghar-ka-khana’ flavours. This year, the home chef business will gain newer ground with meals around delicious regional and micro-cuisines, designer bakes, artisanal chocolates, and homemade sauces and pastes. Home chefs will find newer distribution channels that will help them in reaching out to a wider audience and assist with the painful task of delivery and logistics.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp