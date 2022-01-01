Crystal-gazing into the food universe of 2022

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:

Ready-to-cook sauces and DIY kits

Cooking at home has seen an exponential rise all through last year and consumers have been buying off-the-shelf products to make this process simpler, faster, healthier and tastier. Almost everyone is cooking and on the road to becoming a digital-native master chef and baker of Indian and international cuisines. 2022 will see rampant advances in this space with food formulators introducing exciting varieties of sauces, spreads, batters and ready-to-cook foods which will not only minimise cooking blunders but also help us whip up a gourmet dish.

Environment-friendly diet

While plant-based food took baby steps last year and won over the hearts and taste-buds of non-meat eaters, we believe that sustainable, nutrient-rich and delicious plant-forward food will foray deeper in 2022. Taking a more holistic approach, consumers are increasingly turning eco-conscious about their eating habits and opting for a low-carbon diet to minimise the adverse impact on the planet. Mindfully sourced hyperlocal ingredients, seasonal vegetables, lab-to-fork cell-cultured meat substitutes and root-to-tip recipes will form a substantial part of menus in restaurants, supermarket shelves and ready-to-cook food segments.

Low-alcohol drinks

If gin, single malts and cocktails ruled the roost in 2021, the year 2022 will witness mindful drinking with dialled-down spirits and zero-alcohol drinks. Wines, beers and spirits will still rule the roost, however, imitation drinks emulating the taste of whiskey, gin or vodka will be widely available this year to enjoy without the percentage and buzz.

Outdoor dining

Driven by the pandemic, eating out in open spaces is here to stay while providing diners with a lovely ambience and ensuring restaurateurs a new source of income. 2022 will see architects and designers draw up innovative and adaptive al fresco seating options with light, air and space becoming even more important for a safe and exceptional dining experience. Restaurants and cafes around the city outskirts will become a sought-after day-trip destination for friends and family groups as will speciality restaurant pop-ups and intimate dining experiences.

Technology adoption

Restaurants have moved past the initial ‘pivot’ pangs of the digital revolution in the food business and tech is here to stay. 2022 will enhance the digital guest relationship for restaurants and app aggregators providing diners with attractive visual content, interactive menus, table discovery and reservations, virtual dining experiences, loyalty programs, e-wallets and an integrated touchless food and beverage experience.

Home chefprenuer

The pandemic saw the demand for home-cooked food gain momentum with consumers yearning for ‘ghar-ka-khana’ flavours. This year, the home chef business will gain newer ground with meals around delicious regional and micro-cuisines, designer bakes, artisanal chocolates, and homemade sauces and pastes. Home chefs will find newer distribution channels that will help them in reaching out to a wider audience and assist with the painful task of delivery and logistics.

