Farmers seek end to turbulence in climate, prices

BENGALURU: As the year draws to a close, farmers are sending up a fervent prayer: that the coming year should bring better prospects. Year 2021 left a trail of unprecedented destruction and climatic turbulence, adding to the uncertainty of a Covid-hit economy, crashing prices, and the nation’s longest and biggest-ever stir against farm laws.

Farmers who had hoped for a normal monsoon and bumper harvest to overcome the impact of the pandemic, had to contend with the worst-ever serial floods, crop loss on more than 12.5 lakh acres, and few takers for their produce.

The pandemic, too, took a heavy toll: crops withered in the fields without the availability of labour, and those who managed to salvage their crops were left with bleak prospects in the market, and falling prices. Floriculturists were reduced to tears after a blanket ban was imposed on social events.

On the other hand, the year is also testimony to farmers’ conviction and strength, and their agitation over the now-repealed farm laws will go down as a watershed event in the history of Indian agriculture. The year-long protest along the Delhi borders made global headlines.

While the amendment to the APMC Act opened doors to private players to weaken mandis, the amendment to the Land Reforms Bill relaxing norms to help non-agriculturists own green tracks, created an unruly situation in Karnataka and other states. Though the adamant Modi government was compelled to bow to farmers’ demand for repeal, the stand-off is not over yet.

The dawn of 2022 has raised hopes of better bargains for their produce, and also apprehensions of a long-drawn showdown with the government, which could have a far-reaching impact on national politics. Farmers pray for a normal monsoon, bumper crop, a market with scientific price mechanism and restructuring of APMCs.

Farmer leader Kurbur Shanthakumar said the government should bring all crops under MSP so that farmers do not fall into a debt trap or commit suicide. The government should also reintroduce free medical care for the farming community, aid for their children to pursue higher education and make farming lucrative.

