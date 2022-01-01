STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Farmers seek end to turbulence in climate, prices

As the year draws to a close, farmers are sending up a fervent prayer: that the coming year should bring better prospects.

Published: 01st January 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the year draws to a close, farmers are sending up a fervent prayer: that the coming year should bring better prospects. Year 2021 left a trail of unprecedented destruction and climatic turbulence, adding to the uncertainty of a Covid-hit economy, crashing prices, and the nation’s longest and biggest-ever stir against farm laws.  

Farmers who had hoped for a normal monsoon and bumper harvest to overcome the impact of the pandemic, had to contend with the worst-ever serial floods, crop loss on more than 12.5 lakh acres, and few takers for their produce. 

The pandemic, too, took a heavy toll: crops withered in the fields without the availability of labour, and those who managed to salvage their crops were left with bleak prospects in the market, and falling prices. Floriculturists were reduced to tears after a blanket ban was imposed on social events. 

On the other hand, the year is also testimony to farmers’ conviction and strength, and their agitation over the now-repealed farm laws will go down as a watershed event in the history of Indian agriculture. The year-long protest along the Delhi borders made global headlines.

While the amendment to the APMC Act opened doors to private players to weaken mandis, the amendment to the Land Reforms Bill relaxing norms to help non-agriculturists own green tracks, created an unruly situation in Karnataka and other states. Though the adamant Modi government was compelled to bow to farmers’ demand for repeal, the stand-off is not over yet.

The dawn of 2022 has raised hopes of better bargains for their produce, and also apprehensions of a long-drawn showdown with the government, which could have a far-reaching impact on national politics. Farmers pray for a normal monsoon, bumper crop, a market with scientific price mechanism and restructuring of APMCs.

Farmer leader Kurbur Shanthakumar said the government should bring all crops under MSP so that farmers do not fall into a debt trap or commit suicide. The government should also reintroduce free medical care for the farming community, aid for their children to pursue higher education and make farming lucrative. 

WHEN NATURE STRIKES 
Damage due to flood and rain-related incidents (July to November 2021)

  •  Crop loss: 12.54 lakh hectares
  •  Estimated crop loss: Rs 11,041 crore
  •  Rain-related deaths: 62
  •  Damage to roads: 45,119km
  •  Bridges damaged: 3,306
  •  Houses damaged: 54,716
  •  Electricity poles: 44,119
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp