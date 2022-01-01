STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Handling the hangover

Published: 01st January 2022

By Ajesh Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The end of the year usually means endless partying, though the last two years have unfortunately not followed this pattern. Nonetheless, there is bound to be some merry making, and, sometimes, excessive partying can cause hangovers, leaving you feeling miserable the day after. 

There are some pre-party do’s and don’ts that can help prevent hangovers. For instance, eating greasy foods and carbs help line the stomach and delay the absorption of alcohol. Then, one can avoid aerated drinks. Don’t mix drinks, and stick to the same base. Hydrate yourself. And of course, pace yourself in order to slow the alcohol consumption.

There are many supposed cures for a hangover, including buttermilk, lemonade, lemon tea, etc. By and large, these calm the digestive system. Fresh fruits or fruit juices also help to rehydrate and re-energies. Of course, many of these remedies work for some individuals, while they don’t work on others. I have even created hangover remedies using parmesan cheese and parsley, sage, rasam mix, apple cider, and egg white. In other words, there is no panacea for a hangover. There is also a school of thought that certain cocktails with alcohol may actually gradually nurse one out of their hangover.

Some of my solutions include the non-alcoholic Virgin Mary made out of tomato juice, citrus, Worcestershire sauce and tabasco sauce, and apple cider, as well as a range of alcoholic concoctions aimed at reducing the effects of a hangover. Come over and see what works for you.

SPECIAL BLEND 

  • Gin 60ml 
  • Sage 3 no.
  • Cucumber syrup 15ml
  • Lemon juice 15ml 

BLOODY RASAM 

  • Vodka 30ml  
  • Rasam 120ml  
  • Tomato juice 30ml  
  • Tabasco sauce 3drop
  • Lime juice 10ml
  • Coriander muddle 

HO SETE 

  • Rum 60ml  
  • Parsley
  • pineapple juice 45ml 
  • Lemon juice 15ml
  • Peach & cucumber cordial 20ml 
  • Parmesan foam

CIDER TODDY 

  • Brandy 30ml 
  • TPH apple cider 120 ml
  • Pineapple juice 60ml
  • Ginger juice 10ml 
  • Honey ½ bar spoon 
  • Mint 8 no.  
  • Mixed spices 

BLUE PEA GIN SOUR 

  • Blue pea infused Gin 60ml  Egg white 1 no.
  • Lemon juice 20ml 
  • Sugar syrup 25ml
  • Kaffir lime leaves 
