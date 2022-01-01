Handling the hangover

Ajesh Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The end of the year usually means endless partying, though the last two years have unfortunately not followed this pattern. Nonetheless, there is bound to be some merry making, and, sometimes, excessive partying can cause hangovers, leaving you feeling miserable the day after.

There are some pre-party do’s and don’ts that can help prevent hangovers. For instance, eating greasy foods and carbs help line the stomach and delay the absorption of alcohol. Then, one can avoid aerated drinks. Don’t mix drinks, and stick to the same base. Hydrate yourself. And of course, pace yourself in order to slow the alcohol consumption.

There are many supposed cures for a hangover, including buttermilk, lemonade, lemon tea, etc. By and large, these calm the digestive system. Fresh fruits or fruit juices also help to rehydrate and re-energies. Of course, many of these remedies work for some individuals, while they don’t work on others. I have even created hangover remedies using parmesan cheese and parsley, sage, rasam mix, apple cider, and egg white. In other words, there is no panacea for a hangover. There is also a school of thought that certain cocktails with alcohol may actually gradually nurse one out of their hangover.

Some of my solutions include the non-alcoholic Virgin Mary made out of tomato juice, citrus, Worcestershire sauce and tabasco sauce, and apple cider, as well as a range of alcoholic concoctions aimed at reducing the effects of a hangover. Come over and see what works for you.

SPECIAL BLEND

Gin 60ml

Sage 3 no.

Cucumber syrup 15ml

Lemon juice 15ml

BLOODY RASAM

Vodka 30ml

Rasam 120ml

Tomato juice 30ml

Tabasco sauce 3drop

Lime juice 10ml

Coriander muddle

HO SETE

Rum 60ml

Parsley

pineapple juice 45ml

Lemon juice 15ml

Peach & cucumber cordial 20ml

Parmesan foam

CIDER TODDY

Brandy 30ml

TPH apple cider 120 ml

Pineapple juice 60ml

Ginger juice 10ml

Honey ½ bar spoon

Mint 8 no.

Mixed spices

BLUE PEA GIN SOUR