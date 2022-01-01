STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel pulls up officials on poor upkeep of Bengaluru lakes

The meeting was held in physical and virtual mode near Varthur Lake, after a field inspection by officials, experts and citizens. 

Published: 01st January 2022

Storks, egrets and other migratory birds at Bellandur lake | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Citizens Monitoring Committee (CMC) on Friday pulled up state government officials for the poor quality of water in Bellandur and Varthur lakes, and sewage entering the water bodies. 

The CMC, which holds regular meetings, involved former members of the National Green Tribunal Monitoring Committee on Friday, to give their feedback and assess the ground situation of two prime water bodies. The meeting was held in physical and virtual mode near Varthur Lake, after a field inspection by officials, experts and citizens. 

At the meeting, CMC members pointed out to Rakesh Singh, additional chief secretary, urban development department, that fencing work along Varthur Lake and channels taking treated water to Kolar is not completed, and water quality is very poor. They also said that NGT orders were still not being implemented by officials, and the matter will be reported to the NGT, requesting stern action. 

Reacting to this, Rakesh Singh said the next interaction will be held on January 6. All the points raised will be addressed and resolved within a week’s time.  CMC members pointed out, “BWSSB had committed to arrest 97 per cent sewage by March 2021, but sewage continues to flow upstream of Bellandur Lake, which comes from CBD areas. KSPCB has accepted that water quality in the lakes is very poor. IISc researchers have also assessed this.” 

Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) officials stated that they were awaiting a report from the Survey department to clear encroachments towards Ambedkar Nagar, and fencing needs to be done. “We also pointed out that in the absence of the NGT-constituted committee, the CMC is actively working and closely monitoring work on the lakes,” they said. 

